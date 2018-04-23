The Harbinger of Joy! Chude Jideonwo covers Latest Issue of The Guardian Life Magazine — Nigeria Today

The Harbinger of Joy! Chude Jideonwo covers Latest Issue of The Guardian Life Magazine

Joy, Inc. founder, Chude Jideonwo is on the cover of this Sunday’s edition of The Guardian Life magazine.

Tagged ‘The harbinger of joy’, in the issue Chude Jideonwo takes readers on his journey towards changing the narratives surrounding the pursuit, perception, and understanding of joy and happiness on the African continent. He explains how he draws from personal experience and depth of knowledge on the subject to highlight the importance of joy in attaining emotional development and personal fulfillment.

“At Joy, Inc., we are building a movement that inspires people to be the best version of themselves by discarding all limitations – internal and external – and living their truth. ‘Being human together’ – that’s what we call it,” Chude Jideonwo says.

Read more here.

The post The Harbinger of Joy! Chude Jideonwo covers Latest Issue of The Guardian Life Magazine appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

