The Headies Awards releases Nominees List for 12th Edition — Nigeria Today

The Headies Awards releases Nominees List for 12th Edition

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The organizers of Headies awards just announced the nominees for the 12th Edition. The Award will hold on the 5th of May, 2018 at Eko Hotel & Suites while the Nominees party will hold in Abuja on April 28th, 2018. Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Simi & Tiwa Savage will slug it out in the Artist of the Year […]

