 The humble LED could help prevent shark attacks on surfers — Nigeria Today
The humble LED could help prevent shark attacks on surfers

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

A team of researchers have found a way to help surfers avoid the unwanted attention of sharks. It involves sticking a set of LEDs to the underside of the board, which helps hide the surfer’s silhouette from the shark.

