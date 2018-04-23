The Hunt For America’s Naked And Deadly Waffle House Mass Shooter Is On — Nigeria Today

The Hunt For America’s Naked And Deadly Waffle House Mass Shooter Is On

In July 2017, Travis Reinking was arrested in a restricted area near the White House.

He was trying to gain access to the building so he could set up a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Before that, in May 2016, Reinking experienced a delusional episode telling first responders that he believed pop star Taylor Swift was stalking him.

Now, the Bureau of Investigation has added him to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ List.

You see, Reinkin is the suspect in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, southeast of Nashville, reports TIME:

After an investigation by police in Illinois and the FBI, authorities removed four guns from 29-year-old Travis Reinking’s home and gave them to his father.

Police say it appears that his father gave those guns back, including the AR-15 assault rifle [above] that Reinking allegedly used at the Waffle House, reports CNN:

Reinking arrived at the Waffle House in Antioch, southeast of Nashville at 3:19 a.m., wearing nothing but a green jacket, Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said. The suspected gunman sat in his pickup truck for 3 1/2 to 4 minutes “just looking at people inside the restaurant,” Aaron said. Reinking got out of his pickup, wielding an “assault-type rifle,” and fatally shot two people outside the Waffle House, police said. “He then went inside the restaurant (and) continued firing,” Aaron said. He said police responded to an active shooter call at 3:25 a.m.

It was the second mass shooting in Antioch in almost seven months.

Opening fire at 3:25AM on Sunday morning, Reinking killed four and wounded two others.

As he stopped to reload his weapon, 29-year-old James Shaw, Jr. [above] tackled Reinking to the ground. He managed to wrestle the gun away from Reinking and throw it over the counter and out of the shooter’s reach.

However, during that scuffle, Reinking lost his jacket and thus fled the scene naked. Police say he then returned to his apartment to put on a pair of pants before fleeing to the nearby woods:

They identified him because the vehicle he arrived in was registered under that name. They said murder warrants are now being drafted against him and warned he may be carrying two guns.

When asked how it feels to be called a hero, Shaw answered:

“I don’t really know, when everyone said that, it feels selfish. I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.” He said he was grazed by a bullet, treated for a minor gunshot wound, and released from the hospital Sunday morning.

Reinking is from Morton, Illinois and is believed to have moved to Nashville towards the end of last year. He worked in construction, but was fired from his job three weeks ago:

The suspect started with another construction company last Monday but did not show up for work the next day, Aaron said.

The manhunt for Reinking continues, and Nashville is planning a lockout at nearby schools if he hasn’t been found by Monday morning their time.

All this continues to prove is that the U.S. seriously needs to work on its mental health issues.

[source: time&vox&cnn]

