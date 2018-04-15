The Indian Cricket Team Played Its First T20 International Match In 2006. Who Was The India Team Captain? — Nigeria Today

The Indian Cricket Team Played Its First T20 International Match In 2006. Who Was The India Team Captain?

A Twenty20 International (T20I) is a form of cricket match between two representative teams, each having T20I status as determined by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and is played under the rules of Twenty20 cricket.The first such match was played between Australia and New Zealand on 17 February 2005. The Indian cricket team played its […]

The post The Indian Cricket Team Played Its First T20 International Match In 2006. Who Was The India Team Captain? appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

