[The Injustice Blog] Zamfara28: The federal government should not be worried — Nigeria Today

[The Injustice Blog] Zamfara28: The federal government should not be worried

Education is the fastest way of illuminating the darkness surrounding an environment or a group of people. Western education has speed up the rate of development since It came to Nigeria through the early Christian missionaries.

However, the Northern part of the country has experienced deficiency in its educational growth. The growth in the region has been limited by two major factors of religion and culture. While the former is the main stumbling block to its penetration.

Successive administration has tried it’s possible best to alter this educational drift but their hasn’t been a visible result majorly due to the religious factor that places Arabic education over Western education. Educated individuals in the North are either product of an educated family or from the minority Northern Christians.

The former administration of President Jonathan invested a lot of funds in education as it relates to the North through the Almajiri education programs however it’s success was short-lived due to the zero commitment of the succeeding administration of President Muhammadu Buhari which leads to the topic for this article.

It was reported on Friday April 6, 2018 that only twenty eight students registered for common entrance examination in Zamfara state which is not even up to 1% of the children population in the state. While reacting to the report, the Minister for Education who for so long has remained unknown claimed the Federal government is worried about the low level of enrolment.

However as a close watcher of this administration, i make bold to say the Federal government is economical with the truth by claiming that it is worried with the low enrolment. The fact is that the government is expected to get worried while it’s investment is not showing expected results but in this situation it should never be worried as it has done nothing to improve the state of education in the country in general and the North in particular.

There is no known policy statement of this administration as relating to education. The one that was launched at the state house the other time hasn’t seen the light of the day. The Federal government has concentrated it’s energies on security, economy and corruption with unimpressive performance in the three while education has been abandoned.

The percentage budgeted for education in the 2018 budget to say the least is disappointing, however this administration has recently released 1 Billion dollars for a technically defeated Boko-Haram. The Minister for education in March promised to declare a state of emergency in the sector come April. It’s April, the result of the long term abandonment of the sector is starring at us in the eyes.

The situation in Zamfara is what exists in other Northern states and it won’t get better anytime soon if we fail to do the right thing, our inability to improve education in the North for a long period of time has given rise to insecurity challenges that is reversing the growth of the region. The Federal government should not only be worried, they should do the needful.

Education is light!

