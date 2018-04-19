THE INVASION OF SENATE Condemnation trails Senate invasion, seizure of mace — Nigeria Today

THE INVASION OF SENATE Condemnation trails Senate invasion, seizure of mace

The invasion of the National Assembly by suspected hoodlums, who forcefully seized the mace is drawing a widespread condenmantion, report TONY AKOWE, JIDE BABALOLA, PRECIOUS IGBONWELUNDU and OKOEKI OZIEGBE.

THE invasion of the Senate by some yet-to-be identified hoodlums, who made away with the mace, was yesterday condemned.

Those who reacted to the raid on the Red Chamber described the act as treasonable and an attempt to subvert a democratic institution. They demanded the arrest and prosecution of the masterminds.

APC: it’s a desecration of the National Assembly

The All Progressives Congress (APC) described the invasion of the Senate by suspected thugs as an attack on democracy and a desecration of the National Assembly.

To the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, the incident was treasonable and nothing but an attempted coup d etat, an undisguised assault on our democracy and an attempt to intimidate the senate into compromising its independence.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC urged the security agencies to take all necessary steps to recover the stolen mace and ensure that those responsible for the action are brought to book.

The statement reads: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.

“The APC hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.

“We therefore call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.”

Similarly, Senator Sani described the invaders and their backers as reactionary forces of evil and darkness.

Sani said: “The armed invasion of the senate chambers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stands condemned. It’s treasonable and nothing but an attempted coup d etat.

“The armed invasion is an open and undisguised assault on our democracy and a desecration of our constitution. The attackers and their open and secret backers represent reactionary forces of evil and darkness.

“The senate will not be intimidated, nor will it compromise its independence. The armed invasion is a dangerous precedent for this and future generations of Nigerians. If this can happen to the Senate, it can happen to the president, the presidency and the judiciary.

“Nigeria is gradually sliding into a totalitarian state. The inferno of violence has moved from the hinterlands to the heights of constitutional authority. The armed invasion is a well-coordinated action aimed at violating and incinerating the parliament. I salute the courage of the Senators who heed to our call to stand firm, stay back and defend democracy.

“We appreciate the solidarity of members of the House of Representatives. We appreciate the courage of staff of the chambers of the Senate who fell victims of the attack.

“We will defend democracy not because it can give you everything but because it can prevent everything taken away from you.

“We have a duty to morally and constitutionally defend and protect the parliament to keep the stream of liberty and the rivers of justice flowing without restraints or diversion or pollution.”

Atiku

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku condemned the invasion and the carting away of the Mace – the upper chamber and Senate President’s symbol of authority by suspected hoodlums.

Atiku described the attack as a dangerous precedent and an assault on Nigeria’s democracy by anti-democratic elements, saying: “I am utterly embarrassed, shocked and outraged by this ugly development because it is not only a threat to a major democratic institution, but also represents a grave danger to the survival of our democracy.”

According to him, the timing of the attack could not have come at a worse time, given the tension in the land.

Besides, the former vice president said that using illegal and unconstitutional methods to threaten the authority of a key democratic institution was unacceptable, evil, and condemnable.

He stressed that it was inconceivable that hoodlums could force their way into the hallowed chamber and take away the mace.

“If criminals could commit such security breach with impunity, it means that our entire democracy is in danger. Those behind this illegality to avoid creating a monster that could consume them.”

Reminding Nigerians that many people died to bring democracy about, Atiku called for immediate investigation into the incident and the prompt prosecution of the masterminds.

“It is unacceptable and reprehensible to subject the National Assembly to this intimidation and humiliation. This attack by thugs should not go unpunished no matter who is involved”, Atiku said.

Mastermind must be prosecuted

A socio-political group which identified itself as Urhobo Solidarity Union (USU) berated Senator Omo-Agege for allegedly leading hoodlums to the Senate chamber to steal the mace.

It called on the Senate to begin the process for the expulsion and prosecution of the suspended.

In a statement by its National Coordinator John Enitekiru, the USU condemned in strong terms, Omo-Agege’s involvement in the act, which according to it “brought the institution of the Senate into great disrepute and has caused the nation great embarrassment among comity of states.”

The group also described as worrisome, the act of the senator and warned that “if such act is let go unpunished, it could become a very bad model for the coming generation and also set a bad precedence at the Senate which is known to be a gathering of matured, refined and distinguish Nigerians.

“It is on this note that we call on the leadership of the Nigerian Senate to begin the process for Senator Omo-Agege’s expulsion and prosecution by the appropriate law enforcement agency.

“As stakeholders with strong concern for the protection of the interest of Urhobo people, Delta Central Senatorial district and the nation at large, we would not fold our arms and watch our elected representative undermine and denigrate democratic institutions, paint the people of Delta State in bad light, all in pursuance of personal interest and self-aggrandizement voyage. Omo-Agege must be punished.”

‘It’s assault on the constitution’

A lawyer and one-time Lagos assemblyman Babatunde Ogala said the invasion was an assault not just on the legislature, but on the constitution.

Ogala described it as sheer anarchy, even as he blamed it on the Senate.

He said: “It is a highly condemnable act of brigandage and assault not just on the legislature but the constitution. It is sheer anarchy.

“But, in so saying, one must note that the Senate set the stage for the madness and anarchy with the suspension of Senator Omo-Agege in flagrant disregard of the Senate Rules and the Orders of Court.

“And why do I say so? The rules of the Senate has expressly provided that once a matter is pending before a court of law, the Senate shall not deliberate on same or do any act that may interfere with the proceedings of the court.”

According to him, the hallowed chamber set the stage for anarchy when it suspended Senator Omo-Agege in disregard to Senate Rules and Orders of Court.

“Senator Omo-Agege had gone to court and obtained an order of court restraining the Senate and its Committee on Ethics and Privileges from taking further steps on the investigations of his conduct pending the determination of the suit.

“Despite receiving the order of court, the Senate at plenary, rather than stay action, proceeded to condemn the order of the court and abuse the judge, who granted the order.

“It even had the temerity to adopt a motion to write and indeed wrote to the Chief Justice of Nigeria threatening and asking him to call judges to order.

“As if that was not enough, it still went ahead to invite the senator who when he attended the committee sitting declined to speak and reminded the committee of the order of court and also reminded it of the provision of the Senate rules that prohibits it from deliberating on a matter that’s lis pendis.

“Notwithstanding the order of the court and its rules, the Senate went on to suspend Omo-Agege. Recall that the Federal High Court had earlier delivered judgement in Senator Ali Ndume v NASS and ruled that the Senate or any legislative house had no constitutional powers to suspend an elected member and that same is unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.

“The Senate, being aware of its own rules, the judgement in Ali Ndume case and the order in Omo-Agege’s case, still went ahead to purportedly suspend the senator.

“In all, I condemn the act of desecrating the hallowed chambers by Omo-Agege thugs, but I hold the Senate fully responsible for laying the foundation for the desecration and anarchy.”

Knocks for Saraki

Similarly, some of Saraki’s followers on social media blamed the raid on what they called “tyrannical rule of the Eighth Senate by the Senate President.” They accused him of suspending those who had contrary views to his.

One of them, Ajibola Akinyemi said: “Sir, you are the cause of the unrest in the Senate with your indiscriminate suspension of your fellow senators that mostly are not in tune with your opinions. It shouldn’t not be so. Everyone cannot agree with you.”

Francis Osita said: “Repression breeds rebellion whether you like it or not. Senate President (SP) you cannot stop a constituency from representation and not expect this sort of thing. Anyways, I am watching till it gets to my constituency.”

Omasoro Ali said: “The eighth Senate is a centre of tyranny. How can you suspend a senator who has a different opinion from you and your PDP friends? Ovie Omo-Agege is a patriot and we Buharists, are behind him.”

Bishop Monday-Marcus wrote: “Again, in a state of lawlessness, it is unlawful to be law abiding. Your suspension order is provocative and a recipe for lawlessness.”

One @foebz_the_great said: “And I hear you want to run for presidency. If you win, it’s probable that our freedom of speech would be taken away and we would not be able to oppose a government that wants us to remain in cages like animals.”

The post THE INVASION OF SENATE Condemnation trails Senate invasion, seizure of mace appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

