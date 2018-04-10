The Late 5: Censors board says next BBNaija must be hosted in Nigeria; May, Trump, Obama not invited to Prince Harry’s wedding, and other top stories — Nigeria Today

The Late 5: Censors board says next BBNaija must be hosted in Nigeria; May, Trump, Obama not invited to Prince Harry’s wedding, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The Federal Government has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja not to hear the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in respect of the ex parte motion seeking an order for the interim forfeiture of his 22 houses.

The 22 houses are said to be subject of an ongoing investigation by the Okoi Obono-Obla-led Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

The panel had said it was investigating Ekweremadu for breach of code of conduct for public officers by failing to declare the houses to the Code of Conduct Bureau as part of his assets.

The case was mentioned before Justice Binta Nyako for the first time on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, Mr. Bala Dakum, who represented Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Federal Government’s lead counsel, said he had filed an objection to Ekweremadu’s motion seeking leave to be heard.

The Nigerian Army is set to form a women-only corp to develop professionally responsive female officers and soldiers, who can be deployed to provide support in all its operational engagements within and outside the country.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made this known on Tuesday during the opening of the first quarter Chief of Army Staff (COAS) conference in Abuja.

Buratai said that the move was in recognition of the competence and capacity of female soldiers and also in line with global best practices.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Festus Okoye, one of the lawyers of Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okoye is among the 26 nominees Buhari forwarded to the senate for confirmation.

On Tuesday, Senate President Bukola Saraki read the request letter of the president at the upper legislative chamber.

“In accordance with the provision of section 154(1) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I rise to forward to the distinguished senators the name of Barrister Festus Okoye for confirmation as National Commissioner representing South-east geopolitical zone,” the letter read.

The next edition of the Big Brother Nigeria reality show should be hosted in Nigeria, says Adedayo Thomas, executive director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

Thomas, in an interview with NAN on Tuesday, expressed displeasure on why a Nigerian show was being held in South Africa.

The 2018 edition is in its second consecutive year as it had previously suffered a 10-year hiatus after holding its first edition in 2006.

He said: “If it is Big Brother Africa, they can host that anywhere, but the one for Nigeria, should be hosted in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has what it takes to host the show, after all, there are many multinational/telecommunication companies hitherto operating hitch free in the country.

“If the organisers are talking about lack of available infrastructure as an excuse, then how is MTN operating successfully 24/7 in this same country.

“If MTN, a similar South African company has been surviving in this country, then I don’t think anybody has an excuse for not hosting BBNigeria in Nigeria.

“They are making a lot of money from Nigerians here, so, we want them to host it here.”

Nigerian para powerlifter Roland Ezuruike has won the country’s first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games.

Ezuruike took the top medal in the para powerlifting lightweight category on Tuesday.

He lifted 224.3kg while countryman Paul Kehinde claimed the silver medal with a 219.9kg lift.

England’s Ali Jawad won the bronze with a lift of 182.7kg.

And now, stories from around the world…

US President Donald Trump has cancelled his first official trip to Latin America to focus on the issue of a suspected chemical attack in Syria.

He will remain in Washington to “oversee the American response to Syria”, the White House said.

Meanwhile, the global chemical weapons watchdog has said it will send a fact-finding team to the site in Douma.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not invited Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn to their wedding.

The decision not to have an “official list” of political leaders in attendance also means that US President Donald Trump will not be invited.

The decision was made based on the church’s size and the fact Prince Harry is only fifth in line to the throne.

It has also been confirmed that Barack and Michelle Obama, who are friends of the prince, have not been invited.

US Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert has resigned in the latest of a string of administration departures, the White House confirmed.

President Donald Trump “is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

His exit comes just a day after former UN Ambassador John Bolton took over as Mr Trump’s national security adviser.

Nearly 30 White House officials have resigned or been fired under Mr Trump.

A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Chile on Tuesday but there was no tsunami alert and no reports of injuries, officials said.

Chile’s National Seismological Center said the quake struck the north-central region at 7:19 am (1019 GMT), 35 kilometers (21 miles) north of Punitaqui at a depth of 75.8 kilometers.

The United States Geological Survey also reported the quake as measuring 6.2.

Former “Silicon Valley” star Todd Joseph “T.J.” Miller is facing a federal charge that he allegedly called in a fake bomb threat from an Amtrak train, officials said Tuesday.

Miller was arrested Monday night at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York.

The 36-year-old actor is accused of “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device.”

He had appeared before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven, Connecticut on Tuesday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

