The Latest: White man charged in shooting at black teen - National Post — Nigeria Today

The Latest: White man charged in shooting at black teen – National Post
|
The Latest: White man charged in shooting at black teen
National Post
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — The Latest on a suburban Detroit man charged with shooting at a black teenager who knocked on his door (all times local):. 3 p.m.. A retired, white Detroit firefighter is charged with assault with intent to murder after a shot …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!