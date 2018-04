The Latest: White man charged in shooting at black teen - National Post — Nigeria Today

The Latest: White man charged in shooting at black teen – National Post

The Latest: White man charged in shooting at black teen

National Post

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — The Latest on a suburban Detroit man charged with shooting at a black teenager who knocked on his door (all times local):. 3 p.m.. A retired, white Detroit firefighter is charged with assault with intent to murder after a shot …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest