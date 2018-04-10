The Many Challenges Before 2018 Hajj — Nigeria Today

The Many Challenges Before 2018 Hajj

One of the greatest challenges regarding the forthcoming Hajj is how to meet up with the first deadline of March 31, 2018 when all payments for the 95,000 2018 Hajj allocation should have been gathered for onward payments to service providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has […]

