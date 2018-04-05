The Meme That Sent Fleetwood Mac Back Into The Charts By Mistake [Video] — Nigeria Today

The Meme That Sent Fleetwood Mac Back Into The Charts By Mistake [Video]

It’s not every day that something absolutely epic happens by complete mistake, or is it?

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ has found its way back into the US charts at the hands of a genius – a specialist in the meme industry, one might say. The 1977 single now sits at number 16 on Billboard’s Hot Rocket Sings chart.

How’d it happen? See for yourself:

“Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can’t even dance to it” Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2QmrFycHy2 — i m m i g r ❀ n t (@bottledfleet) March 22, 2018

The Guardian reports:

It was retweeted more than 130,000 times, prompting 2,000 downloads of Dreams and 1.9m streams, a 24% rise. Rumours, which topped Billboard’s Top Rock Albums for a record 31 consecutive weeks on its release, jumped to No 13 in that chart.

This is not the first time that the beauty of meme culture rocketed a track to the top. In 2012, US producer Baauer reached number one in ‘Merica with a “web video dance craze” called the Harlem Shake. Go ahead, we won’t judge.

Maybe, somewhere in the world, somebody is unintentionally inventing space travel? You never know.

[source: guardian]

