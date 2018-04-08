 The names of Jesus in the book of revelation – Part 14 - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The names of Jesus in the book of revelation – Part 14 – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

The names of Jesus in the book of revelation – Part 14
Guardian (blog)
“The truth,” “The truth” (tēn alētheian) in the NT is primarily God's revelation of Himself in Jesus Christ. Jesus was and is “full of grace and truth” (John 1:14). “Grace and truth came by Jesus Christ” (John 1:17). He is “the way, the truth, and the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.