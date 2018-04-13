The NBA Playoffs Are Here! Check Out The First Round Schedule And Viewing Times #NBAPlayoffs — Nigeria Today

The NBA Playoffs Are Here! Check Out The First Round Schedule And Viewing Times #NBAPlayoffs
We’re finally done with the regular season of the 2017/2018 NBA season and now it’s time for the Playoffs.
All 30 NBA teams have finally completed their lengthy 82 game schedule and we now have the top 16 teams from both conferences locked in for the Playoffs.
In the Eastern Conference, the playoff teams include Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.
See tip-off times for the First Round of the Eastern Conference Playoff Games adjusted to Nigerian time.
TORONTO RAPTORS vs WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Game 1 in Toronto. Saturday 14th April. 10:30pm
Game 2 in Toronto. Wednesday 18th April. 12:00am
Game 3 in Washington. Saturday 21st April. 1:00am
Game 4 in Washington. Sunday 22nd April. 11pm
Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary
BOSTON CELTICS vs MILWAUKEE BUCKS
Game 1 in Boston. Sunday 15th April. 6:00pm
Game 2 in Boston. Wednesday 18th April. 1:00am
Game 3 in Milwaukee. Saturday 21st April. 2:30am
Game 4 in Milwaukee. Sunday 22nd April. 6:00pm
Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS vs MIAMI HEAT
Game 1 in Philadelphia. Sunday 15th April. 1:00am
Game 2 in Philadelphia. Tuesday 17th April. 1:00am
Game 3 in Miami. Friday 20th April. 12:00am
Game 4 in Miami. Saturday 21st April. 7:30pm
Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS vs INDIANA PACERS
Game 1 in Cleveland. Sunday 15th April. 8:30pm
Game 2 in Cleveland. Thursday 19th April. 12:00am
Game 3 in Indiana. Saturday 21st April. 12:00am
Game 4 in Indiana. Monday 23rd April. 1:30am
Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary
—————————————————————————————————————————–
For the NBA’s wild Western conference, the eight playoff teams are Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Portland Trailblazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves
Here are the tip-off times for the Western Conference Round 1 Playoff games adjusted to Nigerian Time
HOUSTON ROCKETS vs MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Game 1 in Houston. Monday 16th April. 2:00am
Game 2 in Houston. Thursday 19th April. 2:30am
Game 3 in Minnesota. Sunday 22nd April. 12:30am
Game 4 in Minnesota. Tuesday 24th April. 1:00am
Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS vs SAN ANTONIO SPURS
Game 1 in Golden State. Saturday 14th April. 8:00pm
Game 2 in Golden State. Tuesday 17th April. 3:30am
Game 3 in San Antonio. Friday 20th April. 2:30am
Game 4 in San Antonio. Sunday 22nd April. 8:30pm
Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary
PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS vs NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
Game 1 in Portland. Sunday 15th April. 3:30am
Game 2 in Portland. Wednesday 18th April. 3:30am
Game 3 in New Orleans. Friday 20th April. 2:00am
Game 4 in New Orleans. Saturday 21st April. 10:00pm
Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER vs UTAH JAZZ
Game 1 in Oklahoma. Sunday 15th April. 11:30pm
Game 2 in Oklahoma. Thursday 19th April. 1:00am
Game 3 in Utah. Sunday 22nd April. 3:00am
Game 4 in Utah. Tuesday 24th April. 3:30am
Game(s) 5 – 7 to be decided if necessary
