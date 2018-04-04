The Nest Secure alarm system finally works alongside Google Assistant — Nigeria Today

The Nest Secure alarm system finally works alongside Google Assistant

You may have assumed that the Nest Secure, the smart alarm system from Nest, would come ready to work with Google Assistant right out of the box. Before today, you would’ve been wrong. But now, new functionality has been added.

The post The Nest Secure alarm system finally works alongside Google Assistant appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

