 The Nest Secure alarm system finally works alongside Google Assistant — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

You may have assumed that the Nest Secure, the smart alarm system from Nest, would come ready to work with Google Assistant right out of the box. Before today, you would’ve been wrong. But now, new functionality has been added.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

