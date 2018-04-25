The new Opera Touch mobile web browser emphasizes single-handed browsing — Nigeria Today

The new Opera Touch mobile web browser emphasizes single-handed browsing
Opera launched a new mobile browser, Opera Touch, which aims to make it easier to browse the web with one hand when you’re on the go. The company also launched an updated version of the desktop browser.
The post The new Opera Touch mobile web browser emphasizes single-handed browsing appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!