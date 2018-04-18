“The Nigerian Youths Expect Things On A Silver Platter”- President Buhari — Nigeria Today

“The Nigerian Youths Expect Things On A Silver Platter”- President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari during a speech, on Wednesday, asserted that many Nigerian youths like free things. This was based on the fact that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation. The Cable, reports that President Buhari made this assertion while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster. The president stated that Nigeria’s population is mainly made up of youths, […]

The post “The Nigerian Youths Expect Things On A Silver Platter”- President Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

