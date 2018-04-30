 “The Past Don’t Matter” – Sauce Kid Ready To Hit The Studio Again — Nigeria Today
“The Past Don’t Matter” – Sauce Kid Ready To Hit The Studio Again

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

Following his release from US Federal prison over over Credit Card Fraud, Nigerian rapper, Sauce Kid has revealed his decision to forget the past and focus on music career.

The rapper who regained his freedom few weeks ago took to Twitter to announce that he is getting back to making music.

He wrote;

Did the crime, did the time, the past don’t matter, mind over matter, onto other matters…

See his posts below;

 

