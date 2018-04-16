The Quality Of The Nigerian Leadership Is Thievery – Balarabe Musa — Nigeria Today

The Quality Of The Nigerian Leadership Is Thievery – Balarabe Musa

Balarabe Musa, former governor of Kaduna State in the Second Republic, has declared that nobody can become the President of Nigeria without first being a thief or supported by thieves. He believes that for someone to legitimately raise the kind of money required for presidential campaign in the country they must be involved with corruption. […]

The post The Quality Of The Nigerian Leadership Is Thievery – Balarabe Musa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

