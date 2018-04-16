The Quality Of The Nigerian Leadership Is Thievery – Balarabe Musa — Nigeria Today

The Quality Of The Nigerian Leadership Is Thievery – Balarabe Musa
Balarabe Musa, former governor of Kaduna State in the Second Republic, has declared that nobody can become the President of Nigeria without first being a thief or supported by thieves. He believes that for someone to legitimately raise the kind of money required for presidential campaign in the country they must be involved with corruption. […]
The post The Quality Of The Nigerian Leadership Is Thievery – Balarabe Musa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
