The Queen of Nigerian Street Food is Coming to the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair — Nigeria Today

The Queen of Nigerian Street Food is Coming to the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair
Popular Nigerian Chef and co-owner of Eko Street Eat, Chef Imoteda will be at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair to host a Masterclass on the Art of Plating. Trained at Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Imoteda is the chef instructor and host of two TV shows, Urban Kitchen and Heels in the Kitchen. She […]
