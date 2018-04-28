The Rachel Dolezal Documentary Has Become A Debate, Like Its Central Character - BuzzFeed News — Nigeria Today

The Rachel Dolezal Documentary Has Become A Debate, Like Its Central Character – BuzzFeed News
|
BuzzFeed News
|
The Rachel Dolezal Documentary Has Become A Debate, Like Its Central Character
BuzzFeed News
Rachel Dolezal, the white woman whose deliberate misidentification as a black woman was notoriously uncovered in a Spokane, Washington, local news interview that went viral in 2015, is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, The Rachel Divide, which …
Rachel Dolezal's double life now on film
Shawn Vestal: Rachel Dolezal, back in the eye of the camera
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!