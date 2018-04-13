The review of the Headies 2018 nominees list - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

The review of the Headies 2018 nominees list – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
The review of the Headies 2018 nominees list
Pulse Nigeria
The Nominees list for the 12th edition of Nigeria's most consistent music award is out and we at Pulse have some observations. Published: 13.04.2018; Ehis Ohunyon. Print; eMail · The review of the Headies 2018 nominees list play Brymo (Instagram …
Davido, Wizkid, Olamide top Headies Award nominee list
Davido, Wizkid top 2018 Headies nominees' list
Davido, Wizkid, Simi Top 2018 Headies Nominee's List
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!