 The rise and rise of Truecaller - IT-Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The rise and rise of Truecaller – IT-Online

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Nairametrics

The rise and rise of Truecaller
IT-Online
Apr 24, 2018. Truecaller states that it has reached over 100-million active users. In less than a year, the app has leapfrogged from 100-million monthly active users (MAUs) per month to 100-million daily active users (DAUs) and is still growing. With
Truecaller's daily active users hit 100mThe Nation Newspaper
Truecaller records 100 million daily active users, 20% reside in AfricaNairametrics

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.