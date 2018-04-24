The rise and rise of Truecaller - IT-Online — Nigeria Today

The rise and rise of Truecaller – IT-Online
The rise and rise of Truecaller
Apr 24, 2018. Truecaller states that it has reached over 100-million active users. In less than a year, the app has leapfrogged from 100-million monthly active users (MAUs) per month to 100-million daily active users (DAUs) and is still growing. With …
Truecaller's daily active users hit 100m
Truecaller records 100 million daily active users, 20% reside in Africa
