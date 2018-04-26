The Rolleiflex returns with a twin-lens instant film camera with modern flair — Nigeria Today

The Rolleiflex returns with a twin-lens instant film camera with modern flair

Mixing vintage inspiration with modern features, the Rolleiflex Instant Kamera is a twin-lens camera that uses instant film. Despite looking like the classic, the camera has a built-in flash and light meter.

The post The Rolleiflex returns with a twin-lens instant film camera with modern flair appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

