The Roomba of the tennis court? Ball-retreiving Tennibot launches on Kickstarter — Nigeria Today

The Roomba of the tennis court? Ball-retreiving Tennibot launches on Kickstarter

Newly launched on Kickstarter, the Tennibot is a new robot that can be used on the tennis court to automatically retrieve tennis balls, saving time and effort by players, coaches, and tennis pros who usually have to do this tedious work.

The post The Roomba of the tennis court? Ball-retreiving Tennibot launches on Kickstarter appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

