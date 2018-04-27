The Royal Baby gets a name – Prince Louis Arthur Charles — Nigeria Today

The Royal Baby gets a name – Prince Louis Arthur Charles
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate have announced the name of their new son – Louis Arthur Charles.
The couple birthed their third child, a boy, earlier this week at the St. Mary’s Hospital.
They had been debating on a name to give the child, Prince William had revealed, and, finally, they have come up with 3.
The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.
The child is now fifth in line to the throne, after both his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
