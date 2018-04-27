The Royal Baby gets a name – Prince Louis Arthur Charles — Nigeria Today

The Royal Baby gets a name – Prince Louis Arthur Charles

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate have announced the name of their new son – Louis Arthur Charles.

The couple birthed their third child, a boy, earlier this week at the St. Mary’s Hospital.

They had been debating on a name to give the child, Prince William had revealed, and, finally, they have come up with 3.

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The child is now fifth in line to the throne, after both his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The post The Royal Baby gets a name – Prince Louis Arthur Charles appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

