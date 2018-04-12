The Russians Even Made Fake Porn Showing Hillary Clinton Having Sex With A Black Man — Nigeria Today

The Russians Even Made Fake Porn Showing Hillary Clinton Having Sex With A Black Man

Another day, another indication of just how far Russia was prepared to go to discredit Hillary Clinton and her run at the presidency.

It’s now been revealed that a porno purporting to show Hillary having sex with a black man has been traced back to an account linked to Russia’s Internet Research Agency, a company, based in Saint Petersburg, that engages in online influence operations on behalf of Russian business and political interests.

In other words, a fake news propaganda machine.

Why is it important that the fake porn showed her having sex with a black man? Well, I guess Russia realises that a large part of America is racist, and that such propaganda would result in folks voting for Trump over Hillary.

NBC reports:

The account, Rubinjer, was the Russia-linked agency’s most popular account on Reddit and received almost 100,000 upvotes, or Reddit’s version of Facebook’s “likes,” in its lifecycle before it was shut down by the site. One of Rubinjer’s posts on Reddit’s largest pro-Trump community, r/The_Donald, titled “This is How Hillary gets black votes,” links to an animated gif of the fake porn video that is still available on the platform. The same sex tape was posted five times to PornHub under the name “Leaked Hillary Clinton’s Hotel Sex Tape with Black Guy,” and also the porn site SpankBang.

I’m constantly surprised at the creativity behind some porn site names. But who would believe this kind of shit?

Oh, this is aired yesterday:

Now I’m not saying the Clinton family doesn’t have a history of criminality, but rather that the people who gobble up Fox are probably the same as the people who watched that fake porno.

And there were plenty of them:

The video was viewed more than 250,000 times on Pornhub… The graphic video shows a blonde woman and a black man having sex through a mock hidden camera in what appears to be a hotel room. Rubinjer was the only user to post the video, and the account pushed the content on several platforms, both as animated GIFs and full videos, before the 2016 election.

And you thought Russia calling the queen a boozehound was bad.

Come on, Russia, step up to the plate and release that Donald Trump pee tape.

[source:nbc]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

