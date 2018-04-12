The second ‘Destiny 2’ expansion, ‘Warmind,’ arrives May 8 — Nigeria Today

The second ‘Destiny 2’ expansion, ‘Warmind,’ arrives May 8
Destiny 2’s second expansion, Warmind, rounds out the season pass when it lands May 8. Bungie is saving concrete details for an official reveal stream on April 24, but you won’t have to buy the expansion to enjoy its Crucible maps.
