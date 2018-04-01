 The spirit of fornication dwells in hotels - Okey Bakassi - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
The spirit of fornication dwells in hotels – Okey Bakassi – GhanaWeb

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Entertainment


The spirit of fornication dwells in hotels – Okey Bakassi
In his rib-cracking performance, Okey Bakassi among other things noted that hotels encourage fornication, actually the bigger the hotel he says, the higher the chance for men particularly to be tempted to get a 'babe' for the night, just to fit into
