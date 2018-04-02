The story behind Leonardo Da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

The story behind Leonardo Da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ – Vanguard
|
The story behind Leonardo Da Vinci's 'The Last Supper'
Vanguard
Leonardo Da Vinci who painted the iconic masterpiece, The Last Supper, was born in 1452 in the hilly Tuscan countryside near the village of Vinci, about 20 miles west of Florence, Italy. Around 1460, Leonardo became apprenticed to the studio of Andrea …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!