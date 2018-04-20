The Struggle Is Real: How To Get Rid Of That Newly-Formed Double Chin [Video] — Nigeria Today

The Struggle Is Real: How To Get Rid Of That Newly-Formed Double Chin [Video]

Don’t worry, babe, it’s not just you.

As time ticks away and our bodies start to change, we notice more and more that, oh, there’s another chin forming, or damn, girl, you got a muffin top when you wear those jeans.

And, although some of us work hard at keeping our figure somewhat trim, the stubborn fat that targets those hard-to-define places makes us feel like all that hard work is for nothing.

But just because we think it’s stubborn doesn’t mean it’s difficult to get rid of.

Skin Renewal has introduced a new way of dissolving the unwanted fat, a treatment that is great for targeting specific areas of the body.

It’s called Cecarrelli Fat Lipolysis and is a new, innovative fat lipolysis Mesotherapy solution formulated in the research laboratory of Professor C Ceccarelli, a regenerative and physiological scientist in Rome, Italy.

The treatment works by injecting a concentrated zinc and vitamin C solution that dissolves the fat, and allows for further treatments to then sculpt the area.

Here’s an example from Mooimark, met Clare Wiese-Wentzel. Skip to the 2:30 mark to see the before and after:

Lekker.

The areas of the body that can be treated with the Cecarrelli Fat Lipolysis treatment are:

Face: eye bags, fatty nasolabial folds/bulges, fatty jowls and double chin, fatty jawline.

Body: Resistant fat on tummy, love handles, inner thighs, saddle bags, bra bulges, bat wing arms, knees, cankles and cellulite bulges.

And below, my friends, is all you need to know about the treatment:

The resultant fat melting is permanent (if you keep up a healthy lifestyle, and don’t create the deposition of NEW fat), and the effect can be seen as early as 1 week after the injections.

Usually 1-3 sessions are needed for an area depending on the thickness of the fatty layer.

Sessions are spaced 1-4 weeks apart, depending on various factors.

No synthetic chemicals are used in the solution, and a medical assessment before will make sure this is a safe procedure for you to have.

Healthy lifestyle that will promote removal of the dissolved fat is essential while having the Ceccarelli treatment course.

If you’re considering it, pop over here to read more about the treatment, and then book a consultation at your nearest Skin Renewal branch.

With a host of professionals who will asses and provide you with the best treatments possible, we can assure you that you are in safe hands and you can say goodbye to that stubborn fat.

