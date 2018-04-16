The tech behind cryptocurrency could save lives by fixing medical records — Nigeria Today

The tech behind cryptocurrency could save lives by fixing medical records
Medical records are messy. Because every hospital has a different way of handling and storing them, it can be tough for doctors to get an accurate look at your medical history. MIT’s media research lab thinks blockchain can help.
The post The tech behind cryptocurrency could save lives by fixing medical records appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!