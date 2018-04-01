The tragedy of Nigeria is that we have charlatans masquerading as leaders – Balarabe Musa — Nigeria Today

The tragedy of Nigeria is that we have charlatans masquerading as leaders – Balarabe Musa

Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa is a former governor of Old Kaduna State, elected in 1979 on the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), a party founded by the late Mallam Aminu Kano. He was the PRP candidate for the presidency in the April 2003 election. Over the years, he has continued to keep the party going and is determined to make it relevant in the 2019 general election. In this interview with ZEBULON AGOMUO, Editor, Musa spoke on the need for quality leadership in Nigeria; the tragedy of Nigeria; the consequences of money politics in the country, among other issues. Excerpts:

You once contested presidential election on the platform of People’s Redemption Party (PRP). It appears the party has gone into the cooler as nothing much is being heard of it. Are you considering reviving it and also the possibility of going into a coalition with other parties ahead of 2019?

The party is and has been very active. We are in the process of strenghtening it. It is not true that PRP has not been in the news; it has always been in the news. We may consider coalition if we consider it necessary and if possible. We are taking steps to revamp it as I have said. For instance, we have established committee for membership drive through online and other means; we have also established committee for conventions at ward, local, state and national levels. After that, we will ensure that we take other steps that we consider needful. PRP has always been there in the media but there’s political machination that makes it look as if we have ceased to exist because they know our ideals and are not comfortable with us.

How relevant is PRP in the present day Nigeria, given the type of politics that is being played. Again, with big parties like the PDP and APC, do you think PRP has a chance?

PRP is the only political party that has existed right from the Second Republic. It produced two governors and won 45 legislative positions in the Second Republic. But after 2003, it became very difficult for PRP to win any election in Nigeria. You know why? Because of the money power in politics. The introduction of money politics has destroyed the system. You know it is about few parties that can muster huge sums of money that can participate actively in politics these days. Even at local level of politics, they have introduced corruption. Look at a situation in Kano State where local government election has become so costly that people find it difficult to afford. If you are going for chairmanship, you are told to pay N200,000 (Two hundred thousand naira); for councillorship, you pay N50,000 (fifty thousand naira) to the party. Again, the state electoral body is demanding N150,000 from candidates. In some places, people are being asked to pay N2million to contest for chairmanship; whereas the minimum wage is very poor. The money politics has ruined everything. Look at how difficult it is and we are talking about grassroots politics. There is also this imposition of candidates where unpopular persons are foisted on the people. These are the issues that have made it difficult for good people to take part in the political process.

How would you compare politics now and when you were in government?

The difference is clear. When we were in government, it was the time when saints were in politics, now it is the time of the devils. Today, they have introduced corruption in the system. The system is being corrupted. There is also too much emphasis on money. Everybody going into politics now is not talking about service; there is nothing like serving others, it is about self. So, the comparison is that of saint and devil. The quality of leadership is gone.

How would you describe the current government from 2015 and now?

It is the continuation of the corruption and poor leadership that has been entrenched since 1999. It is not better than those before it; it is an extension of the rot that has become part of the system. Nigeria has made no progress. Quality of leadership has drastically gone down. Quality of life of citizens has gone seriously bad. The security situation of the country has also worsened. In fact, every aspect of the nation’s life has collapsed. It appears there is no government in the country. Things have gone from bad to worse.

If you were the president today; what would be your area of focus?

Well, I would see myself as, and also appropriate the constitutional powers as the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria; Chief security officer of the country and controller of the resources of Nigeria to better the lives of Nigerians. I would realise that it is for the good of every citizen of Nigeria that I have been elected, and I would ensure that fairness and justice would come into play in all that I do. I would change the socio-political and cultural system controlling this country. Today, whether you like it or not, there is a system that controls all affairs of the country and the leadership. They are based on self interest. My first task would be to change that system and ensure that public interest comes first. And to be able to do this, I would ensure that states play a role in the economy to ensure peace, security of lives and property, dignity and sanctity of life in society. A lot of things are wrong these days. Those in government think only about themselves; such things do not promote peace and unity in the country.

How would you react to the orgy of killings across the country by herdsmen?

It is because the political leadership is practically corrupt and so the sanctity of human life no longer make any sense to them. We didn’t have it like this before. What we have now are thieves and not leaders. That is why a lot of things are going wrong in the country. People kill others because of this same corruption; some people sponsor others for some selfish reasons, but everything boils down to corruption.

President Buhari is close to three years now in government; what is your candid assessment of his administration?

Disappointing. Quite disappointing. It has not performed well. It has made peace impossible and quality of leadership is very low and it brings about a situation where no one knows the next thing that can happen in Nigeria. As the next election is coming, we must see how we can have a better leadership and how it is possible to keep these people away from coming back to power. What we are seeing now is quite disheartening. If you compare what happened in 1978 and what is happening now, you will agree with me that things have gone very badly. In the Second Republic when we had the likes of Aminu Kano, Zik and Awolowo, there was discipline and you could feel the presence of quality leadership. There was a sense of discipline. At that time, you could see presidential materials who were qualified in every sense of the word, so much that if you voted for any one of them, you would not be said to have made a mistake. This is because each of them was more than qualified to occupy the seat. But today, we are saddled with president that lack discipline and does not understand the burden of leadership and governance. Today, you see many people coming out that they want to contest for the post of president, and they have not the discipline and you see they do not possess what it takes to be a leader. This is the tragedy of Nigeria.

What is your advice to the Independent National Election and the Nigerian voters in relation to the 2019 general election?

My advice to the INEC is to ensure that by all means there is credible election that will produce the choice of the people.

