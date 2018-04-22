The True Reason Chidinma Left Capital Hills Records – Ill Bliss Reveals - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

The True Reason Chidinma Left Capital Hills Records – Ill Bliss Reveals – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
The True Reason Chidinma Left Capital Hills Records – Ill Bliss Reveals
360Nobs.com
One of the co-founders of Capital Hills Records, Ill Bliss has disclosed the real reason Chidinma Ekile is no longer with the label. It was considered a shocking news when the reports of Chidinma's exit from a record label that shaped her career after …
Why we didn't renew Chidinma's contract –Ill Bliss
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!