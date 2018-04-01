The unfairness of the revised pensions setup - Kathimerini — Nigeria Today

The unfairness of the revised pensions setup – Kathimerini
|
Kathimerini
|
The unfairness of the revised pensions setup
Kathimerini
The issue of the first 16,000 pensions based on the provisions of the 2016 law introduced by then social security minister Giorgos Katrougalos confirms that all pensioners can expect an average reduction of between 16 and 25 percent, reaching up to 50 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!