 The untold story of Mama Chungwa, the one wish she seeks from Raila - SDE Entertainment News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The untold story of Mama Chungwa, the one wish she seeks from Raila – SDE Entertainment News

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


SDE Entertainment News

The untold story of Mama Chungwa, the one wish she seeks from Raila
SDE Entertainment News
For over one decade, Mama Rosa Akinyi has been a staunch disciple of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). But Akinyi, who vowed to leave Kenya if Jubilee triumphed in last year's General Election, has no decent roof over her head. When The Nairobian
Kenyan election body sends top official on compulsory leaveEyewitness News
Counties get Sh33bn more as law signedDaily Nation
Kiambu politicians likely to succeed Uhuru as Mt Kenya kingpinHivisasa
The Standard –Citizen TV (press release)
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.