The untold story of Mama Chungwa, the one wish she seeks from Raila - SDE Entertainment News — Nigeria Today

The untold story of Mama Chungwa, the one wish she seeks from Raila – SDE Entertainment News
|
SDE Entertainment News
|
The untold story of Mama Chungwa, the one wish she seeks from Raila
SDE Entertainment News
For over one decade, Mama Rosa Akinyi has been a staunch disciple of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). But Akinyi, who vowed to leave Kenya if Jubilee triumphed in last year's General Election, has no decent roof over her head. When The Nairobian …
Kenyan election body sends top official on compulsory leave
Counties get Sh33bn more as law signed
Kiambu politicians likely to succeed Uhuru as Mt Kenya kingpin
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!