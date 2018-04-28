The USL continues this Sunday with matches across the United States. - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

The USL continues this Sunday with matches across the United States. – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
The USL continues this Sunday with matches across the United States.
Vanguard
Fifth placed Pittsburgh Riverhounds, featuring Nigeria's rising star Tobi Adewole, will host 11th placed Atlanta United in a match that holds a lot for both teams. INJURED â€¢â€¢â€¢ Eagles' midfielder, Mikel Obi, shields the ball from a Kenyan opponent …
Riverhounds' Adewole targets win against Atlanta
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!