The Voice Nigeria’s Chris Rio & J’Dess release Lovely Duet “This Dance” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today

The Voice Nigeria’s Chris Rio & J’Dess release Lovely Duet “This Dance” | Listen on BN

The Voice Nigeria 2017 sweethearts, Chris Rio & J’Dess debut a new duet titled This Dance. Made for all lovers, especially for that intimate dance they share on their wedding day, this duet produced by Sleekamo is beautifully written and magically interpreted by both singers. It has all the makings of a classic song, one […]

The post The Voice Nigeria’s Chris Rio & J’Dess release Lovely Duet “This Dance” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

