 The Voice Nigeria’s Chris Rio & J’Dess release Lovely Duet “This Dance” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Voice Nigeria’s Chris Rio & J’Dess release Lovely Duet “This Dance” | Listen on BN

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The Voice Nigeria 2017 sweethearts, Chris Rio & J’Dess debut a new duet titled This Dance. Made for all lovers, especially for that intimate dance they share on their wedding day, this duet produced by Sleekamo is beautifully written and magically interpreted by both singers. It has all the makings of a classic song, one […]

The post The Voice Nigeria’s Chris Rio & J’Dess release Lovely Duet “This Dance” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.