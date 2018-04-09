 The Voice UK 2018 winner Ruti is NUMBER ONE on iTunes chart - beating Dua Lipa - Express.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Voice UK 2018 winner Ruti is NUMBER ONE on iTunes chart – beating Dua Lipa – Express.co.uk

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

The Voice UK 2018 winner Ruti is NUMBER ONE on iTunes chart – beating Dua Lipa
Express.co.uk
The 18-year-old singer soared to victory on Saturday night's show, and her cover of The Cranberries' Dreams has been at the top of the digital store's rundown ever since. It's even been outselling the highly-touted new single from Calvin Harris and Dua
Ruti Olajugbagbe wins The Voice UKNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Ortu Gable Hall praise “star pupil” Ruti after The Voice victoryYOURTHUROCK
Who is Ruti Olajugbagbe? The Voice 2018 winner on Team Tom JonesThe Sun
Ghafla! –NAIJA.NG –Telly Mix –Metro Newspaper UK
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.