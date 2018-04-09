The Voice UK 2018 winner Ruti is NUMBER ONE on iTunes chart - beating Dua Lipa - Express.co.uk — Nigeria Today

The Voice UK 2018 winner Ruti is NUMBER ONE on iTunes chart – beating Dua Lipa – Express.co.uk
Express.co.uk
The Voice UK 2018 winner Ruti is NUMBER ONE on iTunes chart – beating Dua Lipa
Express.co.uk
The 18-year-old singer soared to victory on Saturday night's show, and her cover of The Cranberries' Dreams has been at the top of the digital store's rundown ever since. It's even been outselling the highly-touted new single from Calvin Harris and Dua …
Ruti Olajugbagbe wins The Voice UK
Ortu Gable Hall praise “star pupil” Ruti after The Voice victory
Who is Ruti Olajugbagbe? The Voice 2018 winner on Team Tom Jones
