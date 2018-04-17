The wearable GoGolf GPS always knows the distance to the hole — Nigeria Today

The wearable GoGolf GPS always knows the distance to the hole

GoGolf is a hands-free wearable device for golfers that can automatically detect and announce the distance to the hole from your current position. It pairs with a smartphone and works on 30,000 courses around the world.

