 The Wikileaks Shop says that Coinbase has suspended its account - The Verge — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Wikileaks Shop says that Coinbase has suspended its account – The Verge

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Verge

The Wikileaks Shop says that Coinbase has suspended its account
The Verge
San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has reportedly closed an account opened by whistleblowing site Wikileaks for its online store, citing violations of its Terms of Service. The Wikileaks Shop is the whistleblower site's merchandise
Coinbase Suspends WikiLeaks Shop for Terms of Service ViolationCCN
Coinbase Shutters the Account of WikiLeaks, WikiLeaks Bites BackBitsonline
Coinbase blocks WikiLeaks shop without notice – starts a riot on social mediaAMBCrypto
newsBTC –CryptoGlobe –RT –Cointelegraph
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.