 The Wing, co-working space for women, comes to DC - WUSA9.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Wing, co-working space for women, comes to DC – WUSA9.com

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


WUSA9.com

The Wing, co-working space for women, comes to DC
WUSA9.com
A women-only coworking space opened up on Thursday in Georgetown, bringing a place for professional women in DC to work – bringing excitement, but also some questions. The Wing, a “home base and social club,” lies on Thomas Jefferson St in Georgetown
Unmasked: Daring exploration into women's mindscapesVanguard

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.