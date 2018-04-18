“The world is particularly messy today” & lacks “strong leaders” – Kofi Annan on Global Conflicts | WATCH — Nigeria Today

“The world is particularly messy today” & lacks “strong leaders” – Kofi Annan on Global Conflicts | WATCH

The former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan in an interview on BBC‘s HARDtalk with Zeinab Badawi talks about what is needed to tackle the world’s conflicts.

Speaking of the US, UK and French air strikes in Syria, he said:

We cannot allow situations where leaders threaten war on television or on Twitter.

He said the world had become “particularly messy” and he did not see the strong leaders around who could cope with the problems.

