The world’s last Apple Watch pop-up will be closing in a few weeks — Nigeria Today

The world’s last Apple Watch pop-up will be closing in a few weeks
On May 13, the only remaining Apple store completely dedicated to the sale of Apple’s wearable will be closing its doors, as per signage recently spotted at the Isetan department store in Shinjuku, Tokyo.
