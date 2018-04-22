The world's oldest person died at 117. She was the last known person born in the 19th century. - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

The world’s oldest person died at 117. She was the last known person born in the 19th century. – Washington Post
The world's oldest person died at 117. She was the last known person born in the 19th century.
At 117, Nabi Tajima was older than modern-day Australia, and everyone else known to live on the planet. Tajima, born Aug. 4, 1900, in Araki, Japan, and recognized as the world's oldest person, has passed on that mantle. She died Saturday, having been …
