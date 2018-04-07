 The year's most beautiful banknotes - Quartz — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The year’s most beautiful banknotes – Quartz

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Quartz

The year's most beautiful banknotes
Quartz
Which country's currencies elicit shivers of pleasure, exchange rates be damned? For the second year in a row, the Swiss franc wins for its svelte stacks. The annual contest for the best banknote of the year, run by the International Bank Note Society
“Private Digital Money” Better than State-Issued, Swiss Central Banker SaysNigeria Today
Trade War Exchange Rates Outlook: "Swiss Franc, Euro, Sterling Up Vs Politically Weak US Dollar"Exchange Rates UK

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.