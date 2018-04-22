 The Young and the Powerful - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Young and the Powerful – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

The Young and the Powerful
Vanguard
“The secret message communicated to most young people today by the society around them is that they are not needed, that the society will run itself quite nicely until they — at some distant point in the future — will take over the reigns. Yet the
Top Nigerian DJ, Jimmy Jatt Refutes PMB Assertion; 'Nigerian Youths Are Lazy'Surge (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.