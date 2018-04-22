The Young and the Powerful - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

The Young and the Powerful – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
The Young and the Powerful
Vanguard
“The secret message communicated to most young people today by the society around them is that they are not needed, that the society will run itself quite nicely until they — at some distant point in the future — will take over the reigns. Yet the …
Top Nigerian DJ, Jimmy Jatt Refutes PMB Assertion; 'Nigerian Youths Are Lazy'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!