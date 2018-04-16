 'Themes that run through all my work are questions about female power and ambition' - MENAFN.COM — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Themes that run through all my work are questions about female power and ambition’ – MENAFN.COM

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The News International

'Themes that run through all my work are questions about female power and ambition'
MENAFN.COM
(MENAFN – Gulf Times) The author Meg Wolitzer remembers a day when, as a pre-teen, she first had to run the invisible gauntlet made up of the sharp gazes of men. She was about 12, she recalls, and was strolling through a shopping mall when she became
“Malala Yousafzai has the most compassionate of hearts, but courage and will of steel.”The News International (blog)
Opinion: Do we need another special prize for women?Courier Mail
Niigata: Man, 21, stabs father of female colleague in NagaokaThe Tokyo Reporter (blog)
Daily Mail
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.