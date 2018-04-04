Nollywood's Kevin Uro narrates his near-death experience, 24hrs to his wedding - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Nollywood’s Kevin Uro narrates his near-death experience, 24hrs to his wedding – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Nollywood's Kevin Uro narrates his near-death experience, 24hrs to his wedding
Information Nigeria
Nollywood script interpreter, Kevin Uvo, took to his Instagram page, to narrate his close shave with death 24 hours to his wedding. According to the actor, it all started after he felt a serious disorder in his stomach, which made him slump. He wrote …
CINEMA REVIEW: Despite Its Flat Ending, Tope Oshin's “New Money” Is A Good Idea That Meets Proper Execution
Joke Silva Reveals Alarming Details Of Sexual Harassment In Nollywood
I almost died 24 hours to my wedding, Nollywood actor Kevin Uvo reveals
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!