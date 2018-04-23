There are investment opportunities in Nigeria beyond oil – Udoma — Nigeria Today

There are investment opportunities in Nigeria beyond oil – Udoma
There are many opportunities for investment in Nigeria beyond the oil sector, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, said in Washington DC, where he attended the Spring Meeting of the IMF/World Bank. While in Washington DC, the Minister had discussions with senior staff of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on technical assistance on budget issues, particularly on forecasting, policy analysis and expenditure management. He also met with officials of the African Department of the Fund, where he discussed developmental issues; as well as with some investors interested in Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!