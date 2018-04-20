“There is no corruption in the presidency” – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

“There is no corruption in the presidency” – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said there is no corruption under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Vanguard reports.

Osinbajo said this in Abuja while receiving The Companion, an association of Muslim businessmen and professionals.

We have a president who is not stealing, Osinbajo said, and that body language is saving the country a lot of money.

He added that the previous administration embezzled a lot of money, and took directly from the Central Bank to fund its allies. He said:

One thing that is very sure now, is that this presidency is not stealing and we have a President who is not stealing and will not steal. There is no corruption in the presidency under the current government. This kind of body language is what is saving this country a lot of money now. Like what is happening in JAMB, Customs, FIRS, NPA, FAAN, NIMASA where we have witnessed improved revenue collection and returns to govt for unspent resources. When we begin to deal with corruption in all facets of government particularly within the public sector, there will be a lot of improvement in our country. The government is also looking at improving ease of doing business to be able to attract more foreign direct investment over a period of time. All MDA’s will be made to submit their expenditure in line with the budget as well and in compliance with the accounting year. The rot we met in office has never happened before. The previous government spent the whole reserves and even borrowed money which were distributed for election purposes. It has never happened in this country where the presidency directly takes money from the Central Bank to distribute to its cronies and where very few officials stole the country dry. This is the only nation where such can happen and the same party under whose watch it happened will still be clamouring to be returned to power.

